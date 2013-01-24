Home
    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 7000

    Hair clipper

    HC7450/80
    1 Awards
    HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*
      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      HC7450/80
      HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

        HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*

        with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

        • Titanium Blades
        • 24 length settings
        • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
        • Adjustable beard comb and case
        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

        Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

        Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

        The advanced Titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure long-lasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.

        Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom. The powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after only 1 hour of charging.

        Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

        Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

        The turbo power button boosts cutting speed for a perfect cut even on the thickest hair.

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

        Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

        Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, whether you have a beard or you want perfect stubble. Just attach the adjustable beard comb for 23 lock-in length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Hard case for reliable storage

        Hard case for reliable storage

        Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.

        Includes scissors and a styling comb

        Includes scissors and a styling comb

        Includes scissors and styling comb for everything you need for a professional haircut at home.

        The blades never need oiling

        The blades never need oiling

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Titanium blades
          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          24
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1  mm
          Precision beard comb
          1-23mm adjustable beard comb

        • Power system

          Operation
          Corded and cordless
          Running time
          Up to 120 minutes
          Charging time
          1  hour(s)
          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion

        • Accessories

          Barber tools
          Styling comb & scissors

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Washable blades

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          • Yes
          • Plus 3-years with registration

        • Storage

          Case
          Hard case

              • Versus its Philips predecessor

