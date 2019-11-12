2 year warranty
Discontinued
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Black
800 g
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
4.6
of 5
23
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Timechild
12/11/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
More than pleased!
Decided to finally try an Air fryer and wow, was amazed by the speed and performance of this unit. Everything so far has turned out better than expected. This unit has exceeded any expectations I had.
Pros
Well built, good quality, easy to use, dishwasher safe.
Cons
Would prefer a digital touchpad, but no major issue with the turn dial.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer
Gaets7952
19/12/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
Great to have
We love this products with only 2 of us in the house it speeds the time for coooking some of our favourites. Especially appreciate the low amount of oil required to Crispen our shrimps and chicken
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/26 Airfryer
MacC
31/08/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
Great tasting fries.
Easy to use, and quick results. Makes great tasting fries.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/28 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/28 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.