2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Precision edition
Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly
4.3
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Karry1019
17/02/2015
US
Great features, works well, 10/10
[Employee of philipsglobal] I've been using this product since 2012 and it has never let me down! I suggest not using it on arms and legs since my hair is a bit thin but it is very effective in the bikini area (even as low into the labia), butt, and armpit region. It always rips out the thick hair quickly and my hair grows back thinner and lighter. I have recommended this product to all my friends male and female!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator
mrSmoothBalls
23/07/2013
US
Verified buyer
this thing is great
I'm a guy who just hapens to like to keep his underarms and pubes silky smooth. This thing does the trick very nicely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator
iatx
04/07/2013
US
Verified buyer
Wonderful control
Simple & quick to use. The original Epi-Lady brand from Israel caused ingrown hairs, but this does NOT. The design is great for a hand-held device - fits your hand, not the machine that manufactured it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator