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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
SatinPerfect Epilator
Discontinued
Support
HP6577/00
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EU Declaration of Conformity
All (3)
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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