2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut
Fits HQ900 series
Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
4.1
of 5
50
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
not today
21/03/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
PHILISHAVE 765 triple head shaver
I bought the Philishave 765 back in the 70's & it still work's great to this day. I find the replacement heads ( HQ56/53 ) are harder to find in stores.
Pros
You cant beat a wall plug.
Cons
You can't replace dead batteries
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads
Gengis
28/09/2019
Canada
15 years working
Same head blades and battery line new. Just replacing heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads
Iamoz
18/11/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Super sharp for a very close shave
The replacement heads are very sharp and give a smooth shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads