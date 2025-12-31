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2 year warranty
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Toothbrush heads
All series
Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads
Discontinued
HX2012
2-pack
Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure
Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
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