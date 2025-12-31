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  • Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
  • Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

Discontinued

SensiflexSonicare Brush heads

HX2012

Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30
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Sonicare brush heads

Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

  • 2-pack

Gum Protection system

Gum Protection system

Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

Cleans visible teeth surfaces

Cleans visible teeth surfaces

Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

Naturally whiter teeth

Naturally whiter teeth

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