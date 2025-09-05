2 year warranty
The N1 Standard nozzle is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth.
The N2 Comfort nozzle has a soft tip that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromizing on plaque removal.
It couldn't be easier to switch or replace nozzles when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's nozzles every six months.
4.4
of 5
118
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Marg
05/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
2 Different Nozzle Types in 1 Replacement Pack
I received this 2 pack of compact flosser replacement nozzles from the Stellar Product Testing Panel to test alongside the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. My favorite thing about this replacement pack is that it comes with two different versions of the nozzle - one for everyday cleaning and one for sensitive gums (which I have!) The nozzles are compatible with the Sonicare Compact Flosser and are easy to switch out, along with clear instructions for how often to change them out for good hygiene.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nozzles for Compact Flosser HX3072/00 Standard and Comfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nozzles for Compact Flosser HX3072/00 Standard and Comfort
Tiff
03/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Effective and easy to use compact flosser nozzles
I received replacement nozzles for the Phillips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I've been using this compact flosser with the replacement nozzles every night before brushing my teeth for over a week now, and it has worked great! The nozzle replacement pack comes with both a standard nozzle and comfort nozzle, but I've primarily been using the standard nozzle as I don't have very sensitive gums and feel as though it has given a deeper clean. I do feel as though the comfort nozzles do help give less pressure to the gums while using it. I like that they offer a 'combo' replacement pack of both standard and gentle nozzles, for families who may like to use the different options. As far as replacing the nozzles, it couldn't be easier! You simply just push the button to release the nozzle and pull it out, and then click the new one into place. When using the flosser to get hard to reach places, I am able to reach the nozzle even to my back molars and feel like it leaves between my teeth and gums feeling almost as clean as after a dental cleaning, which I didn't always get with normal flossing. The only thing that took me a couple days to get used to was the awkwardness of how to hold the flosser and angle the nozzle while using it, especially when cleaning my back teeth. However, once I got used to it, it wasn't much of an issue. Overall, I would definitely buy the replacement nozzles again!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nozzles for Compact Flosser HX3072/00 Standard and Comfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nozzles for Compact Flosser HX3072/00 Standard and Comfort
WondernestCreations369
28/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great new addition to my oral health
I received these nozzle replacements through the Stellar Product Testing Panel, and they’ve been a great addition to my flosser. The nozzles were very easy to switch out, and they fit securely without any issues. I found them especially helpful for reaching those tricky, hard-to-floss areas that my regular floss sometimes misses. Having the two-pack was convenient and exactly what I needed—it gave me a backup nozzle while keeping my flosser working like new. Overall, I’m really happy with the ease of use and effectiveness of these replacements. I only used the sensitive replacement as that was the pressure that I preferred over the regular one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nozzles for Compact Flosser HX3072/00 Standard and Comfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nozzles for Compact Flosser HX3072/00 Standard and Comfort
In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.