2 year warranty
HX3641/02
HX364W3
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Sonicare technology
QuadPacer and SmarTimer
Slim ergonomic design
14-day battery life
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.
4.4
of 5
926
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Smiley face
29/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
No more Oral-B.
I had the Anker battery required to charge the Sonic electric toothbrush. Use the Anker battery charger for more than my two Samsung mobile phones in July, 2026.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-29
Rickki
14/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Happy with a great toothbrush!
I am very happy with the electric tooth brush. It cleans well and is easy to use.
This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-11
This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-11
duckhuntingdoc
02/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Great features
Patient is happy and using the product. Much better home care.
This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-04-01
This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-04-01
vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
Individual results may vary
Data on file
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode