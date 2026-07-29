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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

1100 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3641/02

HX364W3

4.4
| (926) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
Sonicare technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Up to 3x better plaque removal*

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

  • Sonicare technology

  • QuadPacer and SmarTimer

  • Slim ergonomic design

  • 14-day battery life

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

Safe and gentle to use

Safe and gentle to use

Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

926

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

29/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

No more Oral-B.

I had the Anker battery required to charge the Sonic electric toothbrush. Use the Anker battery charger for more than my two Samsung mobile phones in July, 2026.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-06-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-06-29

14/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Happy with a great toothbrush!

I am very happy with the electric tooth brush. It cleans well and is easy to use.

This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-11

This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-11

02/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great features

Patient is happy and using the product. Much better home care.

This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-04-01

This review was made for 2100 series HX3661/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-04-01

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Disclaimers

  1. vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums

  2. Individual results may vary

  3. Data on file

  4. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode