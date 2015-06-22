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  • Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.
  • Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.
  • Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.
  • Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.
  • Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.
  • Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6072/05

4.6
| (27) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.
DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.
See all benefits
Compatible products
DiamondClean

DiamondClean
Sonic electric toothbrush

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DiamondClean

DiamondClean
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX939B

HX9351/57

DiamondClean

DiamondClean
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX9361/69

Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

Smaller sized. Targeted cleaning.

  • 2-pack

  • Compact size

  • Click-on

  • Superior cleaning,whiter teeth

Whiter teeth in just one week

Whiter teeth in just one week

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

Engineered to maximize sonic motion

Engineered to maximize sonic motion

Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

27

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

22/06/2015

Canada

Canada

good for a detailed cleaning

I like the compact size. I find that it does a better job than the regular size to clean my teeth!

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

09/12/2020

US

US

Great even brush head, especially for small mouths

Going from manual toothbrushes to the Sonicare Flexcare unit, in conjunction with the "DiamondClean Compact" toothbrush head" significantly changed my oral health. According to my dental visits and how my teeth and gums felt after using these, I wish I hadn't waited until 40 to try Philips Sonicare. Since making the switch from manual to electric brushing, my dentist also commented on the lack of tartar. Since the switch, I have not experience any new cavities or additional gum recession. I also made my husband (who has periodontal disease) a believer in the Sonicare system. While we have each tried other brush heads, he and I keep going back to the compact brush head. With that said, I am extremely disappointed that Phillips has discontinued the, "Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads HX6072/66". I am a petite woman with a small child-like mouth, and all the other heads are too large, and encourage over-brushing which leads to recession and irritation for me. We have one pack left of the compact, not sure what we'll do after, perhaps try the third party hacks. Please bring back the adult compact toothbrush heads, please!

Pros

Great for tiny mouths. Not too soft or firm.

Cons

Discontinued!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

04/03/2018

US

US

Keeps My Teeth White

Like the small head the best. Easier to maneuver in my mouth. Fair price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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