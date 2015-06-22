2 year warranty
2-pack
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
23% more bristles for a more thorough clean.
4.6
of 5
27
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JodyN
22/06/2015
Canada
good for a detailed cleaning
I like the compact size. I find that it does a better job than the regular size to clean my teeth!
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
09/12/2020
US
Great even brush head, especially for small mouths
Going from manual toothbrushes to the Sonicare Flexcare unit, in conjunction with the "DiamondClean Compact" toothbrush head" significantly changed my oral health. According to my dental visits and how my teeth and gums felt after using these, I wish I hadn't waited until 40 to try Philips Sonicare. Since making the switch from manual to electric brushing, my dentist also commented on the lack of tartar. Since the switch, I have not experience any new cavities or additional gum recession. I also made my husband (who has periodontal disease) a believer in the Sonicare system. While we have each tried other brush heads, he and I keep going back to the compact brush head. With that said, I am extremely disappointed that Phillips has discontinued the, "Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads HX6072/66". I am a petite woman with a small child-like mouth, and all the other heads are too large, and encourage over-brushing which leads to recession and irritation for me. We have one pack left of the compact, not sure what we'll do after, perhaps try the third party hacks. Please bring back the adult compact toothbrush heads, please!
Pros
Great for tiny mouths. Not too soft or firm.
Cons
Discontinued!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Ploutosxi825
04/03/2018
US
Keeps My Teeth White
Like the small head the best. Easier to maneuver in my mouth. Fair price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads