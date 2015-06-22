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  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6072

4.6
| (27) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening
See all benefits
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Toothbrush head for whiter teeth

Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

  • 2-pack

Snap-on brush head

Snap-on brush head

Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

23% more bristles for a more thorough clean

23% more bristles for a more thorough clean.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

27

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

22/06/2015

Canada

Canada

good for a detailed cleaning

I like the compact size. I find that it does a better job than the regular size to clean my teeth!

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6074/62 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

09/12/2020

US

US

Great even brush head, especially for small mouths

Going from manual toothbrushes to the Sonicare Flexcare unit, in conjunction with the "DiamondClean Compact" toothbrush head" significantly changed my oral health. According to my dental visits and how my teeth and gums felt after using these, I wish I hadn't waited until 40 to try Philips Sonicare. Since making the switch from manual to electric brushing, my dentist also commented on the lack of tartar. Since the switch, I have not experience any new cavities or additional gum recession. I also made my husband (who has periodontal disease) a believer in the Sonicare system. While we have each tried other brush heads, he and I keep going back to the compact brush head. With that said, I am extremely disappointed that Phillips has discontinued the, "Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads HX6072/66". I am a petite woman with a small child-like mouth, and all the other heads are too large, and encourage over-brushing which leads to recession and irritation for me. We have one pack left of the compact, not sure what we'll do after, perhaps try the third party hacks. Please bring back the adult compact toothbrush heads, please!

Pros

Great for tiny mouths. Not too soft or firm.

Cons

Discontinued!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

04/03/2018

US

US

Keeps My Teeth White

Like the small head the best. Easier to maneuver in my mouth. Fair price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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