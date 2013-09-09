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  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsSonic electric toothbrush

HX6311/02

4.6
| (345) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Encourage healthy brushing on their own
The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Electric toothbrush for kids

Encourage healthy brushing on their own

  • 2 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

345

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

09/09/2013

Canada

Canada

great for kids

very good product i would recommend it to anyone with kids

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

05/03/2018

US

US

Still running after 6 years!

I got this as a door price at my dentist's office at a Chrismas party, 2011. Everyone laughed because it was a kid size brush. Well, I am a pretty small female with very small teeth so I was delighted. I've been using it ever since and have enjoyed the best dental health ever. It still works so I bought a second brush to have at my son's house when I'm there. It really does go weeks (!) without charging. Couldn't ask for more:-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

06/06/2017

US

US

grwat product reasonable price

The tooth fairy left this for my 6 year old when she lost her first tooth, with a note to take care of her permanents!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode