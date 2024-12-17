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  • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
  • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
  • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
  • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
  • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
  • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare TongueCare+Tongue brushes

HX8072/01

3.5
| (8) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
Transform a Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. With specially designed MicroBristles, our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush deep cleans your tongue when paired with Philip Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray.
See all benefits
Compatible products
DiamondClean Smart 9500

DiamondClean Smart 9500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993W

HX9923/01

DiamondClean Smart 9500

DiamondClean Smart 9500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993B

HX9923/11

DiamondClean Smart 9500

DiamondClean Smart 9500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993P

HX9923/21

DiamondClean Smart 9500

DiamondClean Smart 9500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993S

HX9923/41

DiamondClean Smart 9500

DiamondClean Smart 9500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993R

HX9923/61

DiamondClean Smart 9750

DiamondClean Smart 9750
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993R

HX9924/67

DiamondClean Smart 9750

DiamondClean Smart 9750
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX993L

HX9954/74

DiamondClean Smart 9350

DiamondClean Smart 9350
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX992P

HX9902/75

DiamondClean Smart 9350

DiamondClean Smart 9350
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX992B

HX9902/76

DiamondClean Smart 9350

DiamondClean Smart 9350
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX992R

HX9902/77

The only tongue cleaner with Sonicare strength

A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue

  • 2 pack

  • Click-on

  • Latex free

  • BrushSync mode pairing

From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

Easily reach every part of your tongue

Easily reach every part of your tongue

To get your tongue truly clean, you need to be able to reach everywhere. Thanks to its ergonomic shape, the TongueCare+ tongue brush lets you do this in comfort. The small and flexible head makes it easy to clean away bad-breath bacteria in every nook and cranny.

Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

Our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush has a microchip inside that communicates with the toothbrush handle. So when you click it on, the handle automatically recognizes it and selects the appropriate mode and intensity level to optimize your tongue-cleaning performance. All you have to do is to press the power button.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

8

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

17/12/2024

US

US

Best method of cleaning Tongue

The best! Why was it discontinued and what is the replacement product?

Pros

Great cleaning

Cons

That it is discontinued

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes

05/09/2022

US

US

Best tongue cleaner.

It does an amazing job. Combined with the amazing toothbrush… leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean

Pros

Awesome

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/01 Tongue brushes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/01 Tongue brushes

16/10/2016

US

US

Life saver

I have issues all my life, always worries about offending others. I am called Mr. Peppermint because I always am eating peppermint lifesavers. I have tries brushing my tongue, mouth washers and tongue scrapers all with little benefit. I discovered the Phillips Sonicare Tongue Brush about six months ago. What a difference, I no longer need mints. I have had no complaints from family and my month feels always fresh.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes

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