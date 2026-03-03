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  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

2000 SeriesAirfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)

NA221/00

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.
See all benefits

Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

  • Easy to use

  • Time and energy saving

  • Less oil

  • Cooking window

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

Cooking window to watch while you cook

Cooking window to watch while you cook

No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

03/03/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Very easy to use and cleaning it super easy

More than satisfied with air fryer.with ease of use and easy to clean

This review was made for 2000 Series NA221/00 Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)

This review was made for 2000 Series NA221/00 Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)

12/10/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent air fryer

Great air fryer. Heat up quickly and cooks very evenly

This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

08/04/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

WISH IT HAD MORE FEATURES

IT IS VERY QUIET BUT i WISH HE HAD FEATURES. MAKES A SOUND WHEN TIMER GOES OFF AS WELL IT DOES NOT HAVE HALF WAY THRU A REMINDER TO TURN OVER FOOD ETC... THE REASON i BOUGHT IT WAS CAUSE IT DID NOT HAVE A BASKET INSIDE LIKE CORSORI & HARD TO CLEAN. LATER i SAW THAT COOSORI NO LONGER HAD A BASKET BUT JUST A PLATE LIKE YOURS BUT MORE FEATURES, TIMERS & CHOICES. oTHERWISE HAPPY WQITH PRODUCT

Pros

very quiet

Cons

not enough features & no timer sounds going off

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

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Disclaimers

  1. Survey among Kitchen+ users, 6000 respondents, 2021.

  2. Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.

  3. Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.