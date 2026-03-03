2 year warranty
Easy to use
Time and energy saving
Less oil
Cooking window
Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
IndigenousJay
03/03/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Very easy to use and cleaning it super easy
More than satisfied with air fryer.with ease of use and easy to clean
This review was made for 2000 Series NA221/00 Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)
This review was made for 2000 Series NA221/00 Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)
Kheat
12/10/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent air fryer
Great air fryer. Heat up quickly and cooks very evenly
This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
NOTBORING
08/04/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
WISH IT HAD MORE FEATURES
IT IS VERY QUIET BUT i WISH HE HAD FEATURES. MAKES A SOUND WHEN TIMER GOES OFF AS WELL IT DOES NOT HAVE HALF WAY THRU A REMINDER TO TURN OVER FOOD ETC... THE REASON i BOUGHT IT WAS CAUSE IT DID NOT HAVE A BASKET INSIDE LIKE CORSORI & HARD TO CLEAN. LATER i SAW THAT COOSORI NO LONGER HAD A BASKET BUT JUST A PLATE LIKE YOURS BUT MORE FEATURES, TIMERS & CHOICES. oTHERWISE HAPPY WQITH PRODUCT
Pros
very quiet
Cons
not enough features & no timer sounds going off
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
Survey among Kitchen+ users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.