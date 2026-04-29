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3000 Series Airfryer 7.6Qt
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NA341/00
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EU Declaration of Conformity
NA32x, NA33x, NA34x Important Information Manual - English
All (16)
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
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