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  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
  • Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

Philips Barista BrewSemi-automatic espresso machine

PSA3218/01

1.7
| (3) Reviews
Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
Indulge in the rich aroma of freshly prepared espresso. Discover the satisfaction of crafting it yourself with the Philips Barista Brew espresso machine—designed to empower real coffee lovers to elevate their skills with every cup.
See all benefits

Enjoy crafting every cup with intuitive guidance

Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

  • 250gr bean container

  • 58mm stainless steel portafilter

  • Premium calibrated tamper

  • Americano button

  • 450ml temperature perfection milk jug

250gr bean container to ensure their freshness

250gr bean container to ensure their freshness

Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 250g bean container preserving their freshness. Elevate your coffee experience while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.

58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.

Premium calibrated tamper for levelled coffee grounds

Premium calibrated tamper for levelled coffee grounds

Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
2

24/09/2024

Canada

Canada

To much coffee around the machine

Coffee is excellent; the machine is very easy to use, but the grinder is horrible. Coffee particles are around the machine after every grind! Even with the plastic insert provided, I think Philips missed the design big time. I am thinking of returning a machine.

Pros

coffee taste great, easy to use; easy to remove coffee container

Cons

very messy grinder

This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/01 Semi-automatic espresso machine

This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/01 Semi-automatic espresso machine

05/12/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

needs some work

This was my first machine and I loved how it came with all the accessories. I wanted to love this machine but I was never able to get consistent optimal pressure (maybe 1 / 5) times. The issue with the machine is that it's over extracting, I ended up returning it and getting the 3228 and it's working great so far. From what I read online this is a known issue.

Pros

great accessories

Cons

over extraction

This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine

This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine

04/08/2025

Canada

Canada

Waste of money

From the beginning of me owning the coffee machine, the unit began to leak out of the back of the machine onto the circuit board and wiring within the machine. I found the source of the leak that turned out to be a faulty o ring that was split. I called Philips to get a warranty but told me it was void due to me opening the back to try to pin point the source. Later on the Warranty person told me to take a video and run the unit with the wiring being soaked by water. I advised them this would be a hazard and that I advise against running the unit while the wiring is being soaked in water. After a day I got a follow up email stating that the unit would not be covered. I’ve made a total of 2 coffee’s that poured onto my counter. I want my money back. Don’t bother with the Barista Brew

Pros

None

Cons

Everything

This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine

This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine

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