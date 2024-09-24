2 year warranty
PSA3218/01
250gr bean container
58mm stainless steel portafilter
Premium calibrated tamper
Americano button
450ml temperature perfection milk jug
Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 250g bean container preserving their freshness. Elevate your coffee experience while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.
Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.
Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.
1.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Alex7070
24/09/2024
Canada
To much coffee around the machine
Coffee is excellent; the machine is very easy to use, but the grinder is horrible. Coffee particles are around the machine after every grind! Even with the plastic insert provided, I think Philips missed the design big time. I am thinking of returning a machine.
Pros
coffee taste great, easy to use; easy to remove coffee container
Cons
very messy grinder
This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/01 Semi-automatic espresso machine
This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/01 Semi-automatic espresso machine
ypk786
05/12/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
needs some work
This was my first machine and I loved how it came with all the accessories. I wanted to love this machine but I was never able to get consistent optimal pressure (maybe 1 / 5) times. The issue with the machine is that it's over extracting, I ended up returning it and getting the 3228 and it's working great so far. From what I read online this is a known issue.
Pros
great accessories
Cons
over extraction
This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine
This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine
Matty29
04/08/2025
Canada
Waste of money
From the beginning of me owning the coffee machine, the unit began to leak out of the back of the machine onto the circuit board and wiring within the machine. I found the source of the leak that turned out to be a faulty o ring that was split. I called Philips to get a warranty but told me it was void due to me opening the back to try to pin point the source. Later on the Warranty person told me to take a video and run the unit with the wiring being soaked by water. I advised them this would be a hazard and that I advise against running the unit while the wiring is being soaked in water. After a day I got a follow up email stating that the unit would not be covered. I’ve made a total of 2 coffee’s that poured onto my counter. I want my money back. Don’t bother with the Barista Brew
Pros
None
Cons
Everything
This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine
This review was made for Philips Barista Brew PSA3218/10 Semi-automatic espresso machine