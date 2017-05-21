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  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair

Discontinued

family hair clipper

QC5115/15

4.6
| (16) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

1 award

Cut your family's hair
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful, yet ultra-silent motor, a lightweight and ergonomic design, and skin-friendly blades and comb tips - for the best performance on kids' and adults' hair.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

Cut your family's hair

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 11 length settings

  • Corded use

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 11 length settings between 3mm and 21mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Quiet and powerful performance

Quiet and powerful performance

Philips clippers that are family friendly, they have all the performance without the disturbance. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration—to help keep the calm while clipping.

Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

16

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

4
2
1

21/05/2017

Canada

Canada

longevity of product

As usual, Philips makes a great product. I have used this model for years and have been impressed with the longevity of the product and ease of use. Excellent for doing haircuts.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

29/08/2013

Canada

Canada

This products works better than I thought.

The product is easy to charge, the charge lasts and cuts my hair every time as advertised. It works great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

12/08/2013

US

US

Cheap and good

This product is cheap and is easy to use them. Thanks Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 