2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stainless steel blades
11 length settings
60mins cordless use/8h charge
Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 11 length settings between 3mm and 21mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Philips clippers that are family friendly, they have all the performance without the disturbance. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration—to help keep the calm while clipping.
The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.
Awards
4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Paul123
21/05/2017
Canada
longevity of product
As usual, Philips makes a great product. I have used this model for years and have been impressed with the longevity of the product and ease of use. Excellent for doing haircuts.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
hogline
29/08/2013
Canada
This products works better than I thought.
The product is easy to charge, the charge lasts and cuts my hair every time as advertised. It works great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
12/08/2013
US
Cheap and good
This product is cheap and is easy to use them. Thanks Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024