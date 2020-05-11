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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

OneBlade Pro

QP6510/20

4.3
| (179) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.**
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • For any length of hair

  • 12-length precision comb

  • Rechargeable, wet & dry use

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

179

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

11/05/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

EXCELLENT

I CHOSE THIS PRODUCT BECAUSE BRAND RECOGNITION AND FEATURES...

Pros

I LIKE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS PRODUCT...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro

29/02/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Love this razor.

I’ve been using the OneBlade series for years and the pro is amazing. Cuts your shaving time in half, long lasting battery and the razors last a long time.

Pros

Cuts shaving time in half and razors last forever

Cons

Can’t get a super close shave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro

06/08/2019

Canada

Canada

Interesting shaver

Bought this unit yesterday was excited to try it... Love the feel of the shaver in the hand but just a touch light can seem flimsy but will keep on using it... On the sites it states wet and dry there is an open plug in connection on the bottom wonder just how love the seal will withstand the water. As for the shave it was a nice cut I keep a stubble beard and used the number two on the dial in the past i would use one on other units the 2 cut it shorter so I will need to figure out the length which is normal...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6510/70 Hybrid styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6510/70 Hybrid styler

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Fits with all oneblade blade product: Except for QP4xx