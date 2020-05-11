2 year warranty
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
12-length precision comb
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
4.3
of 5
179
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
SHIMMERMAN2020
11/05/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
EXCELLENT
I CHOSE THIS PRODUCT BECAUSE BRAND RECOGNITION AND FEATURES...
Pros
I LIKE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS PRODUCT...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro
Jango2
29/02/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this razor.
I’ve been using the OneBlade series for years and the pro is amazing. Cuts your shaving time in half, long lasting battery and the razors last a long time.
Pros
Cuts shaving time in half and razors last forever
Cons
Can’t get a super close shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6510/20 OneBlade Pro
Mikecdn1
06/08/2019
Canada
Interesting shaver
Bought this unit yesterday was excited to try it... Love the feel of the shaver in the hand but just a touch light can seem flimsy but will keep on using it... On the sites it states wet and dry there is an open plug in connection on the bottom wonder just how love the seal will withstand the water. As for the shave it was a nice cut I keep a stubble beard and used the number two on the dial in the past i would use one on other units the 2 cut it shorter so I will need to figure out the length which is normal...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6510/70 Hybrid styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6510/70 Hybrid styler
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Fits with all oneblade blade product: Except for QP4xx