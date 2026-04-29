ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

OneBlade Pro

Discontinued

Support

OneBlade Pro

QP6520/20

OneBlade Pro

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 19 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you