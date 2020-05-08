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  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

S3110/06

3.7
| (174) Reviews
Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Comfortably close

Convenient, Easy shave

  • ComfortCut Blade System

  • 4-direction Flex Heads

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

Consistent maximum power year after year

Consistent maximum power year after year

Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

174

Reviews

08/05/2020

Canada

Canada

Model S3510/08 ComfortCut - Shaves Perfectly Fine

Charged it up in a hour and started shaving on battery. Power seemed fine as it took down growth about 1/8”. Did not pull and first pass took down pretty much everything. Have been using a very old corded model for 30+ years which keeps on ticking. Never needed to change blades. Just cleaned and seems to self sharpen. Amazingly durable. Classic. Did not want the new designs that has the skinny neck which might snap if dropped. So went the tried and true design. We did buy our son a similar model 10 years ago and that one still holds a charge fine. But went this time with the corded and cordless option - as have always preferred corded for longevity. When cordless became available initially the battery technology was terrible as ours died within a year. So have stayed with corded since. Chose this specific model as it still has the old design shape and still can use a cord. Once stock is sold out these options may no longer be available. So trying cordless again - as can always use corded if needed. Shave quality for me is perfectly fine and close. But have always used Electric Shave and finished with a dab of Face Cream. Has worked a charm. No burn - no problems - ever. Have never needed to wet shave. So shave dry then clean out the chamber each time. Also clean blades as required. Hopefully these newer Lithium batteries will last a long time. As the durability of the NiMH batteries was not in question. Problem though was the 8 hour charge time.

Pros

Fast charging - close shaving - no pulling - can be used corded as well

Cons

Not super powerful on battery

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3510/08 Dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3510/08 Dry electric shaver

19/09/2019

Canada

Canada

Where can I buy another

I have owned this shaver for YEARS and the only reason I hit this site is that I want to buy the same one for the trailer. Use it every day and keeps its charge a long time. Dont want to try something else when I know this shaver won’t let me down

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6996/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6996/16 Dry electric shaver

24/02/2017

Canada

Canada

Great value for the price

The price was very reasonable. The shaver felt light, which usually means poor performance. Instead to my great and pleasant surprise, the shaver does the job. Quickly and quietly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 PT720/20 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 PT720/20 Dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 