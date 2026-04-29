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2 year warranty

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Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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Shaver Series 5000Wet & Dry electric shaver

S5881/10

Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document - English

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 2 June 2026

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