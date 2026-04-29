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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver
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S5898/17
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All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Why is there no power adapter included with the product?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
SH71Replacement shaving heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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