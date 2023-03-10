I received the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Newborn Baby Gift Set to try from the Stellar Product Testing Panel and am so happy that I did. This is a fabulous set for new and veteran moms alike! It has everything you need to begin your bottle-feeding journey, add to your existing one, or, refresh your memory for those like me where it has been a while since your last baby! I love that this set comes with 2 different sized bottles, perfect for quick feeds on the go or for bigger feeds. It is also nice having the two sizes as your baby grows so quickly, so the amounts you may need will change. It also has two different nipples. My baby is breastfed, but I also give bottles as well. She doesn’t enjoy taking bottles and it can sometimes be a fight, but she has quickly taken to these bottles - which has been so helpful, especially when I need a break and have my husband help out! This set also comes with a bottle brush, which is so helpful to have and amazing not to have to purchase one. I especially love the two pacifiers. These were staples that my older boys used to love when they were babies, and now it’s great to have these for my daughter. You can never have enough pacifiers in and around the house (and out and about too!). She’s rejected all other pacifiers except for these. They truly are the best ones on the market! I highly recommend this set whether you plan to bottle or breastfeed as it is so worthwhile for all the items that you get! You get to try their various products all in one set and they are honestly some of the best ones you can buy/have. I have already purchased more of these pacifiers from Avent since receiving this product. It truly is the perfect set to give for a baby shower as it comes with all the things a new (or seasoned) mom would need and one less thing to think about after baby’s arrival.