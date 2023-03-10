2 year warranty
SCD838/04
4 Bottles
Soothie pacifiers
Snuggle pacifier holder
Bottle brush
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack.
4.5
of 5
538
Reviews
Bris
10/03/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great baby bottles !!
I love these bottles ! My newborn does too, compared to other brands and I like that they had a mix of different sizes!
Pros
Good for baby colics
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD838/05 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD838/05 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
CleanTeeth
04/03/2023
US
Part of promotion
All you need in 1
This box set is a dream!! As a mother of 3, I know the lengths we parents go to for our kids. This set will be at the top of my list for baby shower gifts. It has everything you need to get started!! As a postpartum doula, I have used countless options and found these bottles and nipples to be the best for all my littles. The anti-colic valve allows for great flow and the no drip design makes them helpful not a hindrance. There’s nothing worse than a wet baby after a feed. I cannot wait to share this package with all my clients. The value in this package is huge! Having the soothers and cleaning brush included completely takes the guess work out of what to buy. Thank you to Stellar Product Testing Panel for allowing me the opportunity to test out this product ! It’s a game changer!
This review was made for SCD838/02 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
This review was made for SCD838/02 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
JillR
20/12/2022
US
Part of promotion
Mess free milk
Our family was gifted the Philips Avent Newborn Bottle set from Stellar Panel to review. The set included 2x 4oz bottles, 2x 9oz bottles, 2 sizes of nipples with varying flow rates, a bottle brush and bonus pacifier. The set couldn’t have arrived at a better time for us. We are transitioning away from breastfeeding and the “mom like” bottle nipples helped ease into the change from breast to bottle. Our baby took to them nearly right away!! We also noticed a significant reduction in babies gas, huge win. On top of all of the above “mom wins”, the nipples don’t leak!! No more milk mess literally every where!! We couldn’t be happier with the set. Highly recommend. Especially, if you’re a breastfeeding mom or one looking to transition to bottles/formula. Our only regret is not being able to test out the pacifier. No fault of Philips Avent though. Our baby refuses ANY pacifier.
This review was made for SCD837/03 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
This review was made for SCD837/03 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
Brush color may vary, image for reference only
Pacifier colors may vary, image is for reference only