2 year warranty
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0-6m
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
1612
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Kateryna6893
12/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Very good
I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier (SCF376/18) for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
BraLau6429
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Super cute
My son has super sensitive skin AND is super picky with the nipple type. These soothers fix both those issues. They're super breathable so he isn't getting those drool rashes anymore and has the perfect shape for his mouth. Plus the designs are soo cute
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Shagufa3174
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Amazing pacifiers
Very nice pacifiers..not too hard for the baby..my baby is taking it very easily and in the first take..very nice product..i would recommend this over the others..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.