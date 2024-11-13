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  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

Philips Avent ultra softPacifier

SCF091/07

4.6
| (905) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft* and flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

For fewer skinmarks and less skin irritation

Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

  • Ultra soft and flexible

  • Orthodontic & BPA free

  • 2 pack

  • 0-6M

Soft, flexible shield

Soft, flexible shield

Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skinmarks and less irritation on its cheeks.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Rounded shield

Rounded shield

Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on baby's cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

905

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

13/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Soft and Gentle

My little guy is super picky when it comes to his soothers . So far this one has been Sebastian approved . Its lightweight with an air vents to stop the sweaty lips . I luv how its not to big and doesnt over shadow his face . The only way I feel this smoother would be better , was if they combined the glow on the dark feature with the breathable air vents and soft body . Otherwise these lines of soothers are amazing and we love them .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier

12/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Good

I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Amazing pacifiers

Very nice quality pacifiers.. very easy to use and also soft..not too hard for the baby..my baby enjoyed it very much..very good quality for the babies...i would recommend this over the others

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.