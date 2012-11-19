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  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed longer

Discontinued

Philips AventNipple Protector

SCF156/00

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Helping you to breastfeed longer
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.
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ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast care, protects sore nipples

Helping you to breastfeed longer

  • Small(15mm)

  • 2 pcs

Protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

Easy latch on for your baby

Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

Made with odorless, taste free, ultra-fine silicone

The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/11/2012

US

US

best product ever

This is the best product ever. I just had my son and was having a hard time getting him to latch so i heard about the nipple shields so i thought ibwould give it a try.. I am very pleased with this product.. thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/00 Nipple Protector

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/00 Nipple Protector

10/11/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Awesome nipple shield

I love this nipple shield. It sticks well and allows more skin to skin contact.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.