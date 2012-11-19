2 year warranty
Discontinued
Small(15mm)
2 pcs
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.
Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.
The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
bre75
19/11/2012
US
best product ever
This is the best product ever. I just had my son and was having a hard time getting him to latch so i heard about the nipple shields so i thought ibwould give it a try.. I am very pleased with this product.. thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/00 Nipple Protector
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/00 Nipple Protector
moki
10/11/2012
US
Verified buyer
Awesome nipple shield
I love this nipple shield. It sticks well and allows more skin to skin contact.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.