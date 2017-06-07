2 year warranty
Discontinued
Soothe with the comfort of air
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Awards
4.1
of 5
38
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
4degrees
07/06/2017
US
Verified buyer
Soothing for babies and adults
[Employee of philipsglobal] We love the free flow paci's and they are the only ones our daughter will use. Highly recommended!
This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
BabyC
16/03/2016
US
Easy to clean
Received this pacifier as a sample and was impressed with it! It seemed cleaner from the way it was designed and less spots for biofilms to form. I also really liked the handle and found myself using it quite a bit. Baby likes the pacifier shape too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow pacifiers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow pacifiers
Sharina91
11/03/2016
US
Easy to use!
I recieved a free sample of this product in exchange for my honest opinion. I loved these pacifiers and so did my son! He was able to suck them without the constant dropping we have with other pacifiers. Would definitely purchase with my own money!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year