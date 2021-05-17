The Phillips Avent Soothie pacifier is a life saver in our house. If anyone that has a newborn knows how precious sleep can be than give these a try! There have been times where our little girl was fed and comfortable but still fussing we guided her with placing the pacifier in her mouth with holding it with the insert in the middle until she had good suction and the design is well made made me feel at ease knowing there was little cut outs in the ears of the bear in the design for her to breath. I love that it is dishwasher safe and I place it in our morning load with the bottles. I couldn’t ask for a more durable lifesaving product. It’s our go to and we keep a pacifier with her always and an extra in the bag to go! The one complaint I have is that the pacifier is a little bit bulky but nothing she will not grow into as the weeks progress. Overall, this is a good, safe durable pacifier that will comfort my little one for hours on end. Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this pacifier to test and review!