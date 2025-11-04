We loved these pacis, and they held up to heavy use. My little one is teething, and they held up to all of his chewing, too. The baby pacifiers tend to fall apart or seem unsafe, but as these are rated for 18mo+, he had no problems and seemed to enjoy the spongy feeling of the nipple as well as the harder plastic outer and handle. The designs are super cute, and the bright colors made it easy to find these among a mess of toys whenever it was dropped. My older child liked to play with the monkey one just for fun. The included case is so helpful to keep them clean in my bag and then to help clean & sterilize them on the go. My little one was a preemie so even though he's a toddler, I still try to make sure everything is sterilized in between uses. It's great I can do this on the go as long as I have access to a microwave - really helped my peace of mind and came in clutch during meltdowns on the go. I received this product for free by the Stellar Product Testing Panel in exchange for a review.