2 year warranty
Extra-firm nipple
Orthodontic & BPA free
2 pack
18M+
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.
Extra-firm nipple respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
4.6
of 5
241
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Falb
04/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great pacifiers
I received these pacifiers as part of the stellar product testing panel and I think these pacifiers are great. I like the shape of the pacifier because it will not interfere with teeth that are growing in. Because they are a similar shape to the pacifiers we already use my daughter liked them and took to them quickly. The shield's extra-large airholes and soft, flexible design give me a peace of mind that she is able to still breathe easily and it will not leave any marks on her face when she’s sleeping face down. The pacifiers is so gentle on her skin. The colors are cute and I love that the designs have animals on them because she is obsessed with animals right now. I like that they’re made with plant friendly materials rather than toxic materials. I like having the option of using the case for outings and would use that if I didn’t already have a pacifier case attached to my diaper bag.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air
Marissa
03/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Excellent for your older babies
As my daughter has gotten older, it’s been harder to find pacifiers for her age. Especially ones she likes and will take. These are cute and stylish and come with a nice carrying case so they don’t get dirty as you put them in the diaper bag. My daughter really enjoyed these and I got to gift a second set to a friend for her daughter to enjoy as well! Thanks Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this pacifier set!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air
Juju
03/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great Pacifier
I received the Avent Ultra Air Pacifier 18+ through the Steller Product Testing Panel. At first looks I loved the case which is so convenient when traveling and the colors. My two year who still uses pacifiers was so excited to take one and try it. At first he pulled it out his mouth and I thought he didn’t like it. But then I saw him put it back in and ever since it’s his favorite. The case is so great for travel and sterilization. The pacifier is very gentle on the skin. The extra large air holes is definitely a plus. I love the design and highly recommended it. Very well made.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.