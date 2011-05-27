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  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF600/12

3.3
| (4) Reviews

1 award

Hygiene on the go
The Philips AVENT toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from
See all benefits

Non-spill, easy-sip

Hygiene on the go

  • 200ml

  • 6m+ Soft Spout

  • With handles

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

27/05/2011

US

US

Great Cup

My son has acid reflux and gets strangled very easily. He has been using this cup for 2 days and has not become strangled once. He also would not drink milk out of other cups. He only wanted it in his botlle. I put milk in this cup and he drank it all. The only down side was that it did leak a little when he left it sideways on the floor. Thanks Philips for making a great cup for my son!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF600/22 Toddler Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF600/22 Toddler Cup

17/06/2012

US

US

Too many spills

When our toddler drinks from it and tilts his head back too far it just leaks and into his face. Other than that good, he really likes to drink from it.

This review was made for SCF600/11 Toddler Cup

This review was made for SCF600/11 Toddler Cup

27/12/2011

US

US

Great idea but leaky cup

I've been using this cup since my baby was 5 months old and thogh it is practical and easy for her to drink from, I would not recommend it due to the mess it makes. If you hold it in any other position than upright it leaks and I've found myself cleaning my bag at the end of a trip many times.

This review was made for SCF600/12 Toddler Cup

This review was made for SCF600/12 Toddler Cup

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