2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF602/12
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from.
260ml
12m+ Hard Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies
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