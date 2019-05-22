I want to start of by saying thank you to weespringparentpanelreview for allowing us to review another great product of theirs. The Philips Avent anti-colic slow flow bottle, with size 1 and size 2 nipples was an excellent bottle to my son who was born with an extensive overbite problem since birth. At first when i received this Avent bottle i was afraid to give it a try since my 9 month old son was using one particular bottle since birth. He had no problem accepting this philips avent anti-colic bottle wonderfully which was a big plus for us! This bottle is very easy to use, it comes with an anti colic vent piece that disassembles easily and washes well easily. This BPA bottle definitely lowered my sons spit up at night. He also had a small colic issue with the one and only bottle he was using before, and this amazing bottle definitely is a win win to him and i! The valve is supposed to allow air in order to prevent air into my baby’s stomach. Another Pro i noticed is that this bottle with the vent adapter allows my son to eat at his very own pace, if looked at closely when the bottle is turned in the feeding position the milks slowly flows into the soft nipple, at a slow pace! I also noticed his burping has definitely lowered which is a plus for us to because this allows him to be less fussy and have less air bubbles which means less colics and definitely less tummy discomfort. The Only one con i can say is that it would be nice if this bottle had a particular small brush to wash the ventilated valve since i did notice the small vent i couldn’t stick anything to clean thst small particular spot. The ease of cleaning this bottle is more hygienic and a healthy eating experience for my son which is a plus also! Either than not having a small brush to clean the valve i give this bottle a 5 star! Thank you weespringparentpanelreview for giving us this bottle to review! We look forward to many many more reviews in the future!