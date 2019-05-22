2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pcs
Slow flow teat
1m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.5
of 5
105
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Ashdawn09
22/05/2019
US
New Favorite
My daughter had a lot of spit up issues and I think this nipple type definitely helps with reducing the amount she spits up after each feeding. She does a lot better with this nipple compared to other brands (less dribbling out of her mouth as she drinks) and seems less fussy overall when using this nipple. I will definitely be getting more of these in the future. I was given this product to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF422/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF422/47 Anti-colic nipple
caude
22/05/2019
US
Great wide based nipple
I received the Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle SLOW FLOW, 4pk from weeSpring Parent panel to test out. Through the past 4 years, I have had 3 children who have been bottle-fed. There are a number of differently shaped nipples on the market and my 9 month old seems to prefer the wide-based ones. With the Avent Anti-colic nipples, I have noticed that my daughter is able to latch on well and I do not hear her struggle to get the milk out. Due to acid reflux issues, we have kept my daughter on the slow flow and they seem to work well. The milk does not come out too fast like other slow flow nipples we have tried and we have not noticed her spitting up throughout the day.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF422/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF422/47 Anti-colic nipple
K311y0220
13/05/2019
US
Good design
Thank you weeSpring Parent Panel for these bottle nipples. My little guy took to these right away with no problem. My son is about 3 months old and is mostly breast fed. He had no problem using these nipples. The nipple has a good design. I find some nipples can be a little long and gag my son sometimes but that did not occur while using these. Also, my son tends to be gassy and I did not notice him having gas after using these.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF422/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF422/47 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011