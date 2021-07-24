I received this product through Wee Spring's Parent Panel program. I'm a mom of a two year old and recently gave birth to our secone. With my first, we struggled with breastfeeding and tried several bottles with her using pumped breast milk to supplement and one of those bottles was Agent. When I had my son, I was concerned about our ability to effectively breastfeed so signed up for the ability to try Avent's new Natural Nipple and bottles. With my daughter, I very much disliked the Avent bottle. The flow was entirely too fast for her, especially in the early stages of breastfeeding and there was constantly expressed breastmilk leaking out from her mouth and the bottle. This was incredibly frustrating, as many of you pumping mommas will understand. So, I was hesitant to try this product and even less confident that it would surprise me. But it did. The nipple flow was perfect. We used the 0 flow. My son had absolutely no issue latching on and getting all the milk he needed. And he went right back to breast with ease. I was shocked. The best part of all was that we had less and less episodes with gas. This was a huge problem for my daughter, but my son seemed to do much better with the Avent Natural bottles and their anti-colic design. I'm excited to have a bottle set that I have absolutely no concerns using intermittently while I breastfeed. Picking the right bottle for a baby who is mostly breastfed but also needs supplementation from time to time is SO HARD. This is the right choice. You will NOT be disappointed.