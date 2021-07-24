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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural nipple

SCF651

4.4
| (80) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
The natural way to bottle feed
Our new nipple, with skin soft material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

Extra soft and flexible nipple

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • Newborn flow

  • 0m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

80

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

24/07/2021

US

US

Great nipple

My daughter loved these nipple and now so does my son.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple

22/01/2021

US

US

Great slow flow nipples

We needed a slow flow nipple for an infant that had problems eating to begin with and this was a great choice

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple

16/01/2021

US

US

Great slow flow

Great slow flow nipples, for babies that have problems with the faster flow.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011