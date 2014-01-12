2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Slow flow
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Awards
4.1
of 5
30
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
nmj123
12/01/2014
Canada
No leaking, works great!
I'm not sure why the other reviewers are having trouble with these bottles/nipples. We have been using these nipples (the natural nipples WITH the natural bottles - as the one reviewer pointed out, they must be matched properly) since our son was born and they have worked perfect. He is on the #2 nipple now as he is a little over one month old. We have had no leaking at all and the flow rate seems to be working well for our baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
Boymom16
17/01/2018
US
Mom and baby approved!
My son is exclusively breastfed, so we needed a nipple that he would take to easily when I returned to my full-time job. We had tried other nipples, but were not satisfied due to collapsing nipples, leaks, or nipple flow. We were so pleased when we tried these nipples from Philips Avent. My son took to them immediately. He has no issues switching between breast and bottle. The soft breast shaped nipple is like the real thing. We are currently using the size one nipples and the size two nipples will be helpful as he grows. We have also noticed that our son has been spitting up less frequently since we started using this nipple. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to review and try these nipples out at no cost as a member of the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
shbecky
11/01/2018
US
Baby liked this better than #1
I was sceptical about trying Avent bottles again, even though my mother used them with all 4 of her kids. We tried Avent bottles with a #1 nipple when our baby was newborn and we needed to supplement with pumped milk. It was way too easy for our munchkin to suck down way too much milk way too fast. When we received these from the Weespring Parent Panel to try in exchange for an honest review, I figured it couldn't hurt to give it another shot. Our baby is just over 3 months and has a much easier time with both breast and bottle feeding now. He latched right onto this nipple, and drank his pumped milk at a much more reasonable rate than before. I was a bit nervous, as our baby has had some serious issues with reflux and gas, but he seemed perfectly happy when we used this nipple and (unlike other nights) didn't wake up from belly pain or reflux. I'm so glad they have so many different nipples to try and that we gave Avent bottles another shot!
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011