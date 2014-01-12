I am a first time mom and we had to switch to bottle feeding from nursing earlier than planned due to illness. My son did not like to transition back to nursing after eating from a bottle. He easily transitioned to these nipples and feeds very well. I like the wide nipple base as other brands he seems to fit the entire thing in his mouth but these allow for what appears to be a more natural latch. The flexibility of the nipple also more closely mimics the breast. The various flows are nice to choose from although my son still seems to eat fairly quickly even from the slowest flow. Now that he is older, we transitioned to the size 2 nipples and he seems to choke less with these. These are advertised for size 2 to be used at 1month + but I feel this would have been too fast of a flow for him at that age. We introduced size 2 around 3 months of age and he seems to do well with them. These do claim to reduce colic/gas. I may have seen a slight decrease in his colic by using these bottles versus other brands with the same claim but overall I am not convinced they made a huge difference and feel he likely just outgrew this with time. I would not let this discourage buying them though as they are still excellent to use and easy to clean. I was given this bottle nipple to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel.