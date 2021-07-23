A little about me: I have a 5 month old son and recently started back to work (no luck on the lottery..ugh). I strictly breastfeed so that means lots and lots of pumping at work. My little one gave me problems in the beginning taking a bottle, so that meant lots of traveling back and forth to home during my lunch break (which for me was great to see him but not so great for my co-workers). After many different brands of bottles, he finally let go of his stubbornness and gave in to the idea of a bottle! Everything was packaged really well when I received the product; no defects at all. First off, I think it is great to have a variety of nipples ready to go for your little one! Currently mine is still on a slow flow nipple (he seems to get too much and kind of chokes on the milk). I was a little unsure of these nipples. My little one is VERY picky about his nipple styles. He seems to gag a little on the longer ones like most bottles have. So on first use with the medium flow I wasn't expecting too much, but to my surprise he loved them!!! He took it great and drank the whole bottle without any issues! I do think though that if I would have tried these at the very beginning of our bottle journey he would not have liked them, but since he is getting used to bottles now he seems to have no problem with these. My guy never had issues with colic but this would be a great option for any babies since this has an anti-colic vent. These are very easy to clean (especially if you are like me and don't have a dishwasher). I love the shape of this nipple (the wide-base and flexible nipple) and I think this is why my little one took so well to it. I would definitely buy this as a baby shower gift and recommend this product for all moms to put on there registry! It's a great idea to think ahead and have more flow options ready to guy when your little one is ready for it! Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple!