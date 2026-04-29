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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Toddler bowl big 12m+
Discontinued
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SCF704/00
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Leaflet
User manual
All (5)
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
What's the orange plastic at the Avent bowl/plate's bottom?
Are the images on Philips Avent cutlery safe?
What is the Philips Avent bowl/plate's lifespan?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
My Philips Avent bowl/plate's image is bubbly/peeling away