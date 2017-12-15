2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF803/00
Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking
The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills.
My Grippy spout cup
300ml/10oz
12m+
1 pack - Mixed colors
There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either - 82% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*
The My Grippy spout is ultra-bite resistant, making sippy cup drinking easy for toddlers.
The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup is made up of only a few parts, making it a breeze to assemble. It comes with a hygiene cap that keeps the spout clean, and all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.
Awards
Reviews
Independent home placement tests UK, Sept 2013