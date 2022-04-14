I was given this baby bottle to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. My boy has been mostly exclusively breastfed, but sometimes mommy needs a break or daddy just wants to bond with our boy by feeding him too. We've tried 3 different brands before this one and found that our little man struggled, either the flow was too slow or too fast or the nipple was not right for him to latch. So we used the quicker flow bottler cause he seemed more satisfied with those.. unfortunately, this resulted in bad colics, reflux and hours of crying. When we finally received the Avent bottles, we were a bit hesitant as if they would work or not.. well, after a few tries, our baby finally latched on, the flow was perfect for him, no coughing or choking, the nipple fit in his mouth perfectly and we have a very happy baby on our hands! We will definitely keep using these bottles, they are easy to clean and put together, they warm up in a decent amount of time and our baby likes them!