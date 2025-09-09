I recieved these free for testing purposes from steller product testing panel in exchange for an honest review. This 4 pack of nipples are the same quality, appearance and fit of the standard nipples that come with the bottles. The nipples are easy to switch out and are clearly marked with the size and brand to avoid any confusion if you have multiple sizes/brands. We have had no issues with leaking where they shouldn't so the fit is great and secure. My 2 month old is mainly breastfed but we aim to give her a daily bottle atleast 4-5 times a week to be sure she'll take one if I would ever need to be away from her for any period of time. She's getting better with the size one nipple but occasionally still has some trouble with the flow being too fast so we have not moved onto the size 2. I have however tested it with the bottles and water. The size 2 has 2 holes (compared to the size 1 with one hole) and comes out slightly faster as a consistent slow drip when held upside down where the size one will only have an occasional drip out. My only complaint really applies to all bottles/nipples so I did not deduct a star for it which is even the slowest flows can be a little overwhelming for a breastfed newborn. The charts listing what size for what age always tend to be way off stating that a 1 month old is ready for size 2 when my kids were always still struggling with the lowest flow level at that age (I have 3 kids) and honestly never really moved up in size. Would be nice to start seeing some different charts for exclusively bottle fed vs breast fed babies because the feeding habits can be drastically different due to the nature of bottle vs breast and this can be confusing for new parents trying to navigate what they need. Overall these are a perfect replacement nipple that matches the ones that come with the bottle and size 2 is a good option if your little one gets frustrated with the slower flow of size 1.