2 year warranty
2 pieces
Flow 3
3m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
4.4
of 5
116
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Cristyclo
09/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
5 star nipples
Received these through a testing panel. These nipples have been a great addition to my daughter’s bottles, perfect leak throughout the first 3 months of her life. The only thing is when we sterilized them they closed and we had to poke new holes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY763/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY763/44 Anti-colic nipple
Laila
08/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great nipple set
This set of Philips Avent Anti-Colic nipples in flow 3 is great! The nipples are consistent, and fit securely onto the Philips Avent Anti-Colic bottle with no leaking. It’s been super helpful that the kit contains 4 nipples so there is always at least one that is washed/clean and dry. My baby is 4 months old now and the flow is a great pace - quick enough so that she’s not getting frustrated but also slow enough to prevent gulping/gas and she has taken to them quickly (baby approved)! The nipples are great quality and have held up through multiple washes and the sterilizer several times with no warping/changes. If you already use the Philips Avent Anti-Colic bottles, these durable and effective nipples are a clear-cut choice! Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this nipple set.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY763/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY763/44 Anti-colic nipple
TravelingMama
07/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Different sizes for different times of day
I didn’t realize how flow rate could make such a difference!! These nipples work with the Phillips avent anti colic bottle system, and having different sizes was such a blessing. Thank you Stellar product testing panel for sending me these as they answered my husbands prayers!! He does the bottle feeding and has complained about cleaning bottles ( which with extra nipples and easy to clean bottles he doesn’t get upset with now!) and the flow rate/ she would get fussy when the flow wasn’t fast enough so now we know to adjust the nipple either up or down. We go down when she’s just wanting the comfort and maybe some milk, and then up when we know she’s hungry. We used a different product for our first 2 and it honestly makes such a difference being able to adjust flow. I loved how they came in a pack so I didn’t have a ton of one that we didn’t need. The numbers are also easy to read on the nipple so even newbs like dad can help! They fit easily within the Phillips system, literally just pop them in and pull them till there’s a seal! But every baby is different and mine doesn’t usually like talking a bottle, but she will when the flow rate is right( like with these).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY763/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY763/44 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions. Specifications are subject to change without notice. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
Following EU regulation 10/2011.