I didn’t realize how flow rate could make such a difference!! These nipples work with the Phillips avent anti colic bottle system, and having different sizes was such a blessing. Thank you Stellar product testing panel for sending me these as they answered my husbands prayers!! He does the bottle feeding and has complained about cleaning bottles ( which with extra nipples and easy to clean bottles he doesn’t get upset with now!) and the flow rate/ she would get fussy when the flow wasn’t fast enough so now we know to adjust the nipple either up or down. We go down when she’s just wanting the comfort and maybe some milk, and then up when we know she’s hungry. We used a different product for our first 2 and it honestly makes such a difference being able to adjust flow. I loved how they came in a pack so I didn’t have a ton of one that we didn’t need. The numbers are also easy to read on the nipple so even newbs like dad can help! They fit easily within the Phillips system, literally just pop them in and pull them till there’s a seal! But every baby is different and mine doesn’t usually like talking a bottle, but she will when the flow rate is right( like with these).