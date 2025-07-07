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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips AventNatural Response Nipple

SCY962/04

4.5
| (528) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • Natural Response Nipple

  • 4 pieces

  • Slow Flow Nipple

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Finding the right nipple is important

Finding the right nipple is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

528

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

07/07/2025

US

US

Happy with this nipple set

I received the product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel. This nipple has worked very well for my little one. She’s almost 2 months old and does well with the #2 flow. Rarely will she cough or choke. I do like that this nipple doesn’t leak! It is similar to the anatomic size of a breast so it helps reduce nipple confusion between breast and bottle feeds. The wide base makes it very easy to clean as well, which is a win. I would recommend this nipple if looking for an affordable option for a breast and bottle fed infant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY962/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY962/44 Natural Response Nipple

02/07/2025

US

US

Great Set

This is a great set as an addition, a replacement, or as a flow upgrade for the Philips Avent bottles. They are easy to clean and simple to assemble. While they are not the softest nipple option available, they are shapely enough for my primarily breastfed baby not to mind. The bottle nipples do not drip when they aren't in use, and they also appear to hold up well over time (although the manufacturer recommends replacing them every 3 months). They also fit the skinny top style in addition to the wide (pictured). I received this set from the Stellar Product Testing Panel - thanks Stellar!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY962/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY962/44 Natural Response Nipple

02/07/2025

US

US

Perfect for a baby with a tricky latch

I LOVE the Natural Response nipple set and won’t be using anything else! This helped my baby set her own pace by not constantly dripping milk into her mouth forcing her to drink. If mimicked the breastfeeding process easily and she could latch the bottle very well. We have problems with her getting too much air from bottles causing gas bubbles later on but she didn’t get that with these! The flow seemed to be perfect for her right now and we will upgrade as she can take on better flows. It was very easy to clean but just make sure you get under the nipple head really well! Overall it’s a 11/10 for us! Thank you Stellar Product Testing Panel for selecting us to test these products!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY962/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY962/44 Natural Response Nipple

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to previous packaging.

  2. Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.

  3. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.