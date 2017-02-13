2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHM1900/00
Clear conversations, lightweight design
Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.
Over-ear
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.
Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
TheOwl235
13/02/2017
US
Overall great Headset
I have been using this headset for many years now, the sound has always been good (keep in mind I'm not much of an audiophile) as well as the mic. It has had its fare share of issues though. For example, when it was brand new, or new-ish, it used to de-adjust de height of the headphones, which was really annoying to be honest. As well as with the mic, they would simply fall down. But, with a little bit of duct tape, both issues where resolved inmediatly. Apart from those issues of design (perhaps the reason of the low cost of this headset) it has been incredible, and very long lasting. Now, after some years of use (6 if I recall correctly), the left side has stopped working ( :'( ) and I'm thinking of buying this particular one again, that shows how much I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
NareshD
22/11/2025
US
Solid Over ear for desktop use.
An over ear can with decent mike at affordable price in india. Had purchased it in year 2009-10. Still working like old plastic gold although the volume pod given problems so I just soldered jumper inside the pod and its working like a solid device without manual volume control. I pinned the microphone myself and it stopped working (my mistake to adjust the loose hanging mike by opening cans). It still working solid but only as an over ear headphone. Only reason I could not have given 5 stars is because of its plastic headband without cushioning that becomes uncomfortable during long sessions.
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Date of Use 2023-11-22
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Date of Use 2023-11-22
Hero
21/12/2015
US
Good Design and Excellent Quality
Nice, Good Quality and best headphone at this range of $
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset