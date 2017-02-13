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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM1900/00

3.5

| (4) Reviews

Clear conversations, lightweight design

Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.

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Clear conversations, lightweight design

  • Over-ear

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

13/02/2017

US

US

Overall great Headset

I have been using this headset for many years now, the sound has always been good (keep in mind I'm not much of an audiophile) as well as the mic. It has had its fare share of issues though. For example, when it was brand new, or new-ish, it used to de-adjust de height of the headphones, which was really annoying to be honest. As well as with the mic, they would simply fall down. But, with a little bit of duct tape, both issues where resolved inmediatly. Apart from those issues of design (perhaps the reason of the low cost of this headset) it has been incredible, and very long lasting. Now, after some years of use (6 if I recall correctly), the left side has stopped working ( :'( ) and I'm thinking of buying this particular one again, that shows how much I love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

22/11/2025

US

US

Solid Over ear for desktop use.

An over ear can with decent mike at affordable price in india. Had purchased it in year 2009-10. Still working like old plastic gold although the volume pod given problems so I just soldered jumper inside the pod and its working like a solid device without manual volume control. I pinned the microphone myself and it stopped working (my mistake to adjust the loose hanging mike by opening cans). It still working solid but only as an over ear headphone. Only reason I could not have given 5 stars is because of its plastic headband without cushioning that becomes uncomfortable during long sessions.

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Date of Use 2023-11-22

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Date of Use 2023-11-22

21/12/2015

US

US

Good Design and Excellent Quality

Nice, Good Quality and best headphone at this range of $

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

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