Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
HiFi Stereo Headphones
Total:
The auto-adjustable earshells of your Philips headphones are designed for a customized, ergonomic fit and to keep in sound. It is self-adjustable to fit the shape of your head, without adding any pressure.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions