    Headphones

    HiFi Stereo Headphones

    SHP3000/00
      HiFi Stereo Headphones

      SHP3000/00
      • Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound
      • Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation
      • Single-sided cable reduces tangling
      • 1.5m cable gives you freedom of movement for indoor use
      • Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head
      • Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound
      • Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation
      • Single-sided cable reduces tangling
      • 1.5m cable gives you freedom of movement for indoor use
      • Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head
        Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

        Lightweight design with powerful 40mm neodymium speakers; auto -adjustable earshells and the highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use.
        Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

        Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

        The auto-adjustable earshells of your Philips headphones are designed for a customized, ergonomic fit and to keep in sound. It is self-adjustable to fit the shape of your head, without adding any pressure.

        Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound

        Acoustically tuned 40mm speakers for detail balanced sound

        Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

        Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

        Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

        Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          3  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Cable Connection
          one-sided

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71646 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.321  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.194  kg
          Tare weight
          0.127  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71646 4
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          1.26  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          27  cm
          Nett weight
          0.582  kg
          Tare weight
          0.678  kg
          Width
          20.8  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.9  cm
          Height
          18.8  cm
          Weight
          0.188  kg
          Width
          16.5  cm

