2 year warranty
Discontinued
Over-ear
Black
50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.
Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
J_C_
09/03/2020
Canada
Philips employee
Excellent sound for the price
[Employee of philipsglobal] The sound of these Philips SHP9500 is excellent and compatible to other high end headphones that are double the price. Do yourself a favor and get a pair of these if you want great sound without having to spend a large amount of money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
laLALALAL
17/11/2025
US
these headphones are the best in the game for studio,gaming and for pichy hi fi music listeners like me
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Light Listener
01/09/2020
US
Good Sound !
Listening to music again on these headphones after earbuds caused ear problems...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones