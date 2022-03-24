2 year warranty
Discontinued
SM7684/00
15 Beverages
Latteduo system
Titanium Front
12-step adjustable grinder
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)
Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast
Awards
4.4
of 5
8
Reviews
CoffeeFreak2022
24/03/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Good milk based coffee
The machine gives excellent coffee and very good milk-based coffee, which is not always the case for other machines.
Pros
Ease of use
Cons
Water tank too small, should be double.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine
GlennH
22/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
An excellent automatic espresso machine
What can I say, I wished I'd bought it years ago. Easy to use and maintain. Makes excellent espresso based drinks.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Not easy to find the cleaning tablets
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis SM7684/04 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis SM7684/04 Super-automatic espresso machine
RuC26
03/01/2022
Canada
Excellent quality
The freshness and the greatness of coffee within a super easy machine to team up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine
Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
Energy label: B-class, according to the Swiss Energy Label and based on the EN 60661 standard measurement method.