2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wide, natural soundstage
Feather-light comfort
Leather/metal premium finish
Detachable 3 m cable
The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.
These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.
The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Retrotuned
04/10/2024
Canada
Amazing
Bought these to add to my growing collection of Open-Backs, and i was shocked by the quality these brought for the price, they feel luxurious and sound fantastic, the widest soundstage ive heard in a headphone alongside fantastic detail retrieval that sounds super immersive, i sat down for hours at a time just listening to music with them Comfort is amazing for long listening sessions, the velour earpads are like, a small home for your ears my only gripe is that the cable is quite long, i own a music player.
Pros
-Detailed, Shockingly Wide Soundstage, Super immersive, Luxurious Build quality with great comfort
Cons
Cable is quite long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones