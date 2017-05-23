Q-Station software helps streamline workflow, perform advanced analysis and quantify your Philips echo data. Q-Station combines a suite of capabilities for a full range of off-cart functions, designed around your workflow needs.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Use Q-Assistant to configure options, media, connections and backup functions. Q-Setups tool allows configuration and customization of measurement and analysis packages, and includes tools for mapping non-Philips ultrasound measurements.
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Use Q-Assistant to configure options, media, connections and backup functions. Q-Setups tool allows configuration and customization of measurement and analysis packages, and includes tools for mapping non-Philips ultrasound measurements.
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Use Q-Assistant to configure options, media, connections and backup functions. Q-Setups tool allows configuration and customization of measurement and analysis packages, and includes tools for mapping non-Philips ultrasound measurements.
Suite of functions
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Build, customize and expand Q-App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, DICOM secondary capture saves, on-cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Build, customize and expand Q-App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, DICOM secondary capture saves, on-cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Build, customize and expand Q-App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, DICOM secondary capture saves, on-cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Shared service applications
Advanced 3D visualization
Easily visualize ultrasound volume data using embedded QLAB Apps. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q-Station and export to the PACS. Simple and consistent quantification of cardiac structures, analysis of contrast data, evaluation of tissue in the breast, semi-automated fetal heart tool – these are just a few of the capabilities that can be built into Q-Station workspace.
Advanced 3D visualization
Easily visualize ultrasound volume data using embedded QLAB Apps. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q-Station and export to the PACS. Simple and consistent quantification of cardiac structures, analysis of contrast data, evaluation of tissue in the breast, semi-automated fetal heart tool – these are just a few of the capabilities that can be built into Q-Station workspace.
Advanced 3D visualization
Easily visualize ultrasound volume data using embedded QLAB Apps. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q-Station and export to the PACS. Simple and consistent quantification of cardiac structures, analysis of contrast data, evaluation of tissue in the breast, semi-automated fetal heart tool – these are just a few of the capabilities that can be built into Q-Station workspace.
Dedicated stress quantification
Cardiology applications
Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.
Cardiology applications
Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.
Cardiology applications
Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.
Connect resources
Q-Station is the axis of your workflow
With Q-Station you can manage and view patient studies and create reports. You can also retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. It also allows you to copy, move and merge studies, plus email reports. Adult and Pediatric echo, and Vascular analysis packages are available in addition to multi-modality image viewing. Q-Station also enables advanced visualization and quantification with available seamlessly integrated Q-Apps.
Q-Station is the axis of your workflow
With Q-Station you can manage and view patient studies and create reports. You can also retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. It also allows you to copy, move and merge studies, plus email reports. Adult and Pediatric echo, and Vascular analysis packages are available in addition to multi-modality image viewing. Q-Station also enables advanced visualization and quantification with available seamlessly integrated Q-Apps.
Q-Station is the axis of your workflow
With Q-Station you can manage and view patient studies and create reports. You can also retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. It also allows you to copy, move and merge studies, plus email reports. Adult and Pediatric echo, and Vascular analysis packages are available in addition to multi-modality image viewing. Q-Station also enables advanced visualization and quantification with available seamlessly integrated Q-Apps.
QLAB options
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute and objectively assess left ventricular global function. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. Extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and assess mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute and objectively assess left ventricular global function. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. Extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and assess mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute and objectively assess left ventricular global function. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. Extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and assess mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
Stress echo wall motion scoring
Cardiology applications
Q-Station combines the latest speckle tracking technology and wall motion scoring capabilities for increased ease of use and accuracy. The integrated wall motion scoring (WMS) tool allows manual scoring on anatomic and 17-segment bull’s-eye graphical representations. QLAB’s CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) App allows you to extract a wide range of motion parameters from stored data sets at any time, facilitating quality assurance, collaborative clinical decision making, and case reviews without the need for repeat exams.
Cardiology applications
Q-Station combines the latest speckle tracking technology and wall motion scoring capabilities for increased ease of use and accuracy. The integrated wall motion scoring (WMS) tool allows manual scoring on anatomic and 17-segment bull’s-eye graphical representations. QLAB’s CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) App allows you to extract a wide range of motion parameters from stored data sets at any time, facilitating quality assurance, collaborative clinical decision making, and case reviews without the need for repeat exams.
Cardiology applications
Q-Station combines the latest speckle tracking technology and wall motion scoring capabilities for increased ease of use and accuracy. The integrated wall motion scoring (WMS) tool allows manual scoring on anatomic and 17-segment bull’s-eye graphical representations. QLAB’s CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) App allows you to extract a wide range of motion parameters from stored data sets at any time, facilitating quality assurance, collaborative clinical decision making, and case reviews without the need for repeat exams.
Multi-modality viewing
View non-ultrasound images such as CT, MR, XA, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non-ultrasound images allows a big picture view of the patient. View images from other procedures side-by-side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
View non-ultrasound images such as CT, MR, XA, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non-ultrasound images allows a big picture view of the patient. View images from other procedures side-by-side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
View non-ultrasound images such as CT, MR, XA, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non-ultrasound images allows a big picture view of the patient. View images from other procedures side-by-side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
Comprehensive analysis options
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user-defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user-defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user-defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Use Q-Assistant to configure options, media, connections and backup functions. Q-Setups tool allows configuration and customization of measurement and analysis packages, and includes tools for mapping non-Philips ultrasound measurements.
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Use Q-Assistant to configure options, media, connections and backup functions. Q-Setups tool allows configuration and customization of measurement and analysis packages, and includes tools for mapping non-Philips ultrasound measurements.
Integrated Q-Assistant and Q-Setups tools helps simplify configuration
Use Q-Assistant to configure options, media, connections and backup functions. Q-Setups tool allows configuration and customization of measurement and analysis packages, and includes tools for mapping non-Philips ultrasound measurements.
Suite of functions
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Build, customize and expand Q-App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, DICOM secondary capture saves, on-cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Build, customize and expand Q-App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, DICOM secondary capture saves, on-cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Build, customize and expand Q-App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, DICOM secondary capture saves, on-cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Shared service applications
Advanced 3D visualization
Easily visualize ultrasound volume data using embedded QLAB Apps. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q-Station and export to the PACS. Simple and consistent quantification of cardiac structures, analysis of contrast data, evaluation of tissue in the breast, semi-automated fetal heart tool – these are just a few of the capabilities that can be built into Q-Station workspace.
Advanced 3D visualization
Easily visualize ultrasound volume data using embedded QLAB Apps. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q-Station and export to the PACS. Simple and consistent quantification of cardiac structures, analysis of contrast data, evaluation of tissue in the breast, semi-automated fetal heart tool – these are just a few of the capabilities that can be built into Q-Station workspace.
Advanced 3D visualization
Easily visualize ultrasound volume data using embedded QLAB Apps. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q-Station and export to the PACS. Simple and consistent quantification of cardiac structures, analysis of contrast data, evaluation of tissue in the breast, semi-automated fetal heart tool – these are just a few of the capabilities that can be built into Q-Station workspace.
Dedicated stress quantification
Cardiology applications
Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.
Cardiology applications
Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.
Cardiology applications
Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.
Connect resources
Q-Station is the axis of your workflow
With Q-Station you can manage and view patient studies and create reports. You can also retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. It also allows you to copy, move and merge studies, plus email reports. Adult and Pediatric echo, and Vascular analysis packages are available in addition to multi-modality image viewing. Q-Station also enables advanced visualization and quantification with available seamlessly integrated Q-Apps.
Q-Station is the axis of your workflow
With Q-Station you can manage and view patient studies and create reports. You can also retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. It also allows you to copy, move and merge studies, plus email reports. Adult and Pediatric echo, and Vascular analysis packages are available in addition to multi-modality image viewing. Q-Station also enables advanced visualization and quantification with available seamlessly integrated Q-Apps.
Q-Station is the axis of your workflow
With Q-Station you can manage and view patient studies and create reports. You can also retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. It also allows you to copy, move and merge studies, plus email reports. Adult and Pediatric echo, and Vascular analysis packages are available in addition to multi-modality image viewing. Q-Station also enables advanced visualization and quantification with available seamlessly integrated Q-Apps.
QLAB options
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute and objectively assess left ventricular global function. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. Extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and assess mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute and objectively assess left ventricular global function. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. Extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and assess mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute and objectively assess left ventricular global function. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. Extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and assess mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
Stress echo wall motion scoring
Cardiology applications
Q-Station combines the latest speckle tracking technology and wall motion scoring capabilities for increased ease of use and accuracy. The integrated wall motion scoring (WMS) tool allows manual scoring on anatomic and 17-segment bull’s-eye graphical representations. QLAB’s CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) App allows you to extract a wide range of motion parameters from stored data sets at any time, facilitating quality assurance, collaborative clinical decision making, and case reviews without the need for repeat exams.
Cardiology applications
Q-Station combines the latest speckle tracking technology and wall motion scoring capabilities for increased ease of use and accuracy. The integrated wall motion scoring (WMS) tool allows manual scoring on anatomic and 17-segment bull’s-eye graphical representations. QLAB’s CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) App allows you to extract a wide range of motion parameters from stored data sets at any time, facilitating quality assurance, collaborative clinical decision making, and case reviews without the need for repeat exams.
Cardiology applications
Q-Station combines the latest speckle tracking technology and wall motion scoring capabilities for increased ease of use and accuracy. The integrated wall motion scoring (WMS) tool allows manual scoring on anatomic and 17-segment bull’s-eye graphical representations. QLAB’s CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) App allows you to extract a wide range of motion parameters from stored data sets at any time, facilitating quality assurance, collaborative clinical decision making, and case reviews without the need for repeat exams.
Multi-modality viewing
View non-ultrasound images such as CT, MR, XA, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non-ultrasound images allows a big picture view of the patient. View images from other procedures side-by-side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
View non-ultrasound images such as CT, MR, XA, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non-ultrasound images allows a big picture view of the patient. View images from other procedures side-by-side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
View non-ultrasound images such as CT, MR, XA, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non-ultrasound images allows a big picture view of the patient. View images from other procedures side-by-side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
Comprehensive analysis options
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user-defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user-defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user-defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.