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Sparq

Ultrasound system

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Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

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Features
A uniquely simplified

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Battery operation

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Automation features

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Abundant clinical applications

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Easy procedure guidance

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
Side-by-side M-mode

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.
SonoCT and XRES

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
  • A uniquely simplified
  • Ergonomic design
  • Battery operation
  • Automation features
See all features
A uniquely simplified

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Battery operation

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.

Battery operation saves critical time

The battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Automation features

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Abundant clinical applications

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.

Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Easy procedure guidance

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
Side-by-side M-mode

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.
SonoCT and XRES

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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