Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation saves critical time
Automation features for easy scanning
Automation features for easy scanning
Automation features for easy scanning
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Easy procedure guidance
Easy procedure guidance
Easy procedure guidance
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation saves critical time
Automation features for easy scanning
Automation features for easy scanning
Automation features for easy scanning
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Easy procedure guidance
Easy procedure guidance
Easy procedure guidance
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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